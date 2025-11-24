Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 1.10 million voters across the city whose names appear in the draft voters’ list under multiple wards. Such entries account for 10.6% of the 10.34 million voters in the draft list for the upcoming BMC poll, published by the civic body on November 20. 1.1 million duplicate voters in draft list for BMC poll

Officials from the State Election Commission (SEC) said the high number of voters with duplicate entries was due to the high floating population in the city and the lack of a special summary revision this year. Booth-level officers (BLOs) are visiting such voters and asking them where they intend to vote to prevent bogus voting, SEC officials said.

The SEC had, last month, directed local government bodies across the state to undertake a special drive to identify voters whose names appear in multiple wards and ensure that they vote at only one booth.

Following the SEC’s directives, the BMC has identified 1,101,505 voters with repeated entries in the list of 10,344,315 voters for 227 wards. The highest number of voters with multiple entries are in the western suburbs (ward nos 1-170), at 498597 voters, followed the eastern suburbs (ward nos 103-171), at 329,216 voters, followed by the island city, (ward nos 172-227), at 273,692 voters.

“Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad have the highest number of repeated entries of voters because of migration, a high floating population, and the lack of a special summary revision drive this year,” an SEC official told HT.

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani too said the large number of duplicate voters was due to lack of deletions this year.

“We are following the SEC guidelines with regards to such voters,” he said.

The BMC and other poll-bound local bodies were provided software to identify voters with multiple entries and flag them to avoid bogus voting, the SEC official quoted earlier said.

“BLOs are visiting such voters at their doorstep and asking which booth they would vote in during the upcoming poll. Officers in charge of the remaining booths where names of voters appear will be instructed not to allow them to vote in case they turn up,” the official said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray alleged the large number of duplicate entries was on account of a systematic bogus voting campaign orchestrated by the ruling parties.

“Voters have been registered on the addresses of shops and toilets. In some cases, over 10 voters have been registered from one address. All this is part of vote chori (vote theft),” he alleged.

Thackeray also alleged that while the BMC had published the draft voters’ list on November 20, the date on a draft procured by a Shiv Sena (UBT) worker showed the date as November 14.

“Was a draft list prepared on November 14 for a select few? If the list was ready on November 14, why was it published officially only a week later,” Thackeray asked.

More sensational revelations would be made in coming days about the ‘anti-national’ activities of the SEC, he warned.

Meanwhile, state government officials said the total number of voters with duplicate entries across poll-bound local bodies was likely to be more than 2.5 million. Draft voters’ lists peg the total number of voters at 98.49 million, among which 1.47 million voters were added to the list after the assembly polls in November last year, the officials said.

The cut off date for voters’ registration for local body polls was July 1.