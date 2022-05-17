11 years later, PMLA court frames charges against Hasan Ali Khan
Over 11 years after his arrest on money-laundering charges, a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Tuesday framed charges against Pune-based stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan and set the stage for starting his trial, at a time when the 70-year-old is critically ill and hospitalised.
Khan has been charged under sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the PMLA 2002 and therefore faces punishment between three and seven years of imprisonment.
Special PMLA judge M G Deshpande framed charges against Khan through videoconferencing, in the presence of his counsel, advocate Prashant Patil. Khan pleaded not guilty and claimed to be tried for the charges.
Patil urged the court to expedite the trial and, if possible, to conduct the hearing on a day-to-day basis. The court considered the request and asked the prosecution to bring the first witness as soon as possible.
The enforcement directorate (ED) arrested Khan on March 7, 2011, about four years after the income tax department conducted searches at his residences in Mumbai and Pune on January 5, 2007. One of the documents found at his premises revealed that USD8 billion (about ₹36,000 crore) was about to be transferred from one of his Swiss bank accounts by January 15, 2007.
In order to stop the suspicious transfer, a team of ED officials went to Switzerland with a letter rogatory issued to the Swiss authorities. The Swiss authorities, however, claimed that the document mentioning the high-value transfer was forged and sought details of the transaction to enable them to act on the Indian request.
Barely four days after his arrest, the special PMLA court granted Khan bail on March 11, 2011, but the order was stayed by the Supreme Court on March 17 that year.
On May 6, 2011, the ED filed a chargesheet against Khan and Kashinath Tapuriah, who allegedly operated one of his foreign bank accounts. Khan was booked under sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA, primarily in view of the two transactions – he had transferred USD7 lakh from Bank Sarasin, Switzerland, to the account of SK Financial Services in Barclays Bank, UK, and he had received USD93 million in his bank account held with SBC Singapore.
The trial of Kolkata-based businessman Tapuriah, however, abated, as he expired on August 15, 2017.
Five members of inter-state gang arrested for theft at Prayagraj hotel
Joint teams of Civil Lines police and Special Operation Group arrested five members of inter-state Jackie Gang involved in sensational theft of cash and jewellery during an engagement function of the nephew of high court Judge at Hotel Kanha Shyam in Civil Lines area on May 12. Some members of the gang are still at large, police said. To note, Chandra Prakash Kesarwani of Ashok Nagar area is brother of a high court judge.
‘Question minister at 8pm’: Judge orders CBI probe in Bengal teacher recruitment
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to immediately start investigations into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal and told junior school education minister Paresh Chandra Adhikary to appear before the agency at 8pm. The court directive came on a petition that alleged Adhikary's daughter Ankita was recruited as a teacher in 2018 though she secured lower marks than the petitioner Babita Sarkar.
Four cops suspended for custodial death in Hathras
Four policemen, including the station in charge of Chandpa police station, were suspended for alleged custodial death on Tuesday. The deceased was taken into custody after a clash between two groups on Monday night at village Bisana of Hathras district. The dispute between deceased Rajkumar and Raju Raghav, residing in the same neighbourhood in village Bisana of Hathras started on Monday night.
A close friend to Mahendra Tikait, farmer leader Ghulam Mohammad dies of heart attack
Closest aides, 87, one of the most trusted friends and MEERUT Ghulam Mohammad Jaula of late farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union founder Mahendra Singh Tikait, died of a heart attack at Jaula's village Jaula in district Muzaffarnagar on Monday. Jaula worked for Hindu-Muslim unity throughout his life and started the tradition of raising 'Har Har Mahadev and Allah Hu Akbar' slogans from the dais in BKU rallies and meetings.
FIR against 3 BJP workers for attack on NCP woman member at event attended by Smriti Irani
Says action political A day after workers of the Baratiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party clashed during union minister Smriti Irani's event at Balgandharva auditorium, Deccan police on Tuesday lodged a first information report (FIR) against three BJP members. The BJP delegation led by city unit chief Jagdish Mulik visited Deccan police station demanding action against NCP activists.
