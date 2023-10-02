12 children among 24 patients dead in hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded in 24 hours

At least 12 children were among 24 patients dead in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded. At least 12 children were among 24 patients dead in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded

"Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours...12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.). Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us...We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen....Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed...", Dr Shyamrao Wakode of the Government Medical College, was quoted by ANI as saying.



Congress leader Ashok Chavan visited the hospital where the deaths occurred. “Around 24 people's death has been reported at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital & therefore I have come here and met the Dean. The situation is concerning & serious", Chavan was quoted by ANI as saying.



"The government should take this up & provide immediate help...Around 70 other people are critical. Replacement of a lot of nurses who were transferred has not been given. All required help & resources should be given because the situation is concerning”, he added.



