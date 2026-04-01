Mumbai: The state government has announced plans to develop a major agricultural market spread over 1,200 acres near the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Palghar district. This move aims to boost agricultural exports and strengthen market access for farmers. 1,200-acre agricultural market to come up near Vadhvan Port

The ₹76,200 crore Vadhvan Port project is currently under construction. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2024. According to official estimates, the port is expected to become operational by 2029–30, with full completion targeted by 2034. The state government is also planning an airport and other infrastructure in the region as part of the larger development plan.

State marketing minister Jaikumar Rawal announced the plan to develop the agricultural market at a state-level conference of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) held on Monday. The event was organised by the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board and the Maharashtra Agri Business Network at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

“The government is planning to develop a world-class agricultural market over nearly 1,200 acres near Vadhvan Port. With strong connectivity through road, rail, port and airport networks, Maharashtra will emerge as a major global trading centre for agricultural produce,” Rawal said. The project aims to create an integrated agricultural value chain, allowing farmers to participate not only in production but also in processing, packaging, branding, marketing and distribution.

The proposed mega market is expected to include integrated logistics, storage, processing and export-oriented facilities within a single ecosystem, with the broader goal of transforming Maharashtra into a major global trading centre for agricultural commodities.

“The proposed mega market will provide integrated facilities including logistics, storage, processing, packaging and export-oriented services under one ecosystem.” Rawal said.