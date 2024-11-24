MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted its buses from at least eight bus depots on different routes across the city on Saturday. The diversions that began early morning and were restored in the evening were in the western and eastern suburbs and south Mumbai, and the routes that were close to ballot counting centres, like 125 BEST buses on 36 routes diverted on counting day

Backbay, Dharavi, Marol, Poisar, Prateeksha Nagar, Mulund, Magathane and Worli bus depots. Sources in the BEST said 100-125 buses on 36 routes were diverted. “The diversions started from 5am and were over by 6.50pm,” said a BEST official, adding that the inconvenience faced by passengers was less since it was a Saturday.

“To ensure smooth traffic movement, the police had closed certain roads, resulting in diversions and cancellations of bus services,” said another official.

As there was a counting centre at Sant Chanya Marg, police closed the road between Dharavi Agar and Dharavi Koliwada Junction. As a result, bus routes C72, 46, 52, 411, 25, and others were diverted via Sion. For the counting centre at Bajaj Road and K. N. Road, police closed the road and bus routes 274, 280, 286, 281, 246, 244, 239, and 277 were diverted via SV Road from 5:45pm onwards.

Due to a counting centre at Sangam Nagar, bus routes 14, 15, 88, and 172 were diverted after Antop Hill bus stop, taking a right turn at Valmiki Chowk, then proceeding via Sheikh Mistry Dargah Road and Wadala Flyover while bus routes 110 and 117 were operated from Ganesh Nagar instead of Sangam Nagar, from 5:00pm. All diversions were restored by 6.30pm.