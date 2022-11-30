Mumbai On Tuesday, 1280 final year law students appeared for their first exam without hall tickets. The students were accommodated on the basis of their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and identity proof such as an Aadhar Card.

This led to a chaos in the seating arrangement at exam centers.

On the eve of the exams, November 28, the University of Mumbai (MU) had issued hall tickets to students amid much confusion. However, hall tickets for all students could not be prepared, and some were given to the students on the basis of their PRN number on the morning of the examination on Tuesday.

“There was neither seat number nor examination centre printed on it. College principals were worried as to where exactly the students who came to the centers should be seated,” said Sachin Pawar, a law graduate and member of Yuva Sena (BSS).

Principal of a law college, on the condition of anonymity, said, until late Monday night, the university was changing the number of students who would appear for the exam at our college. “As a result, we stayed back late in the college. On Tuesday morning, students who did not get the hall tickets came to the college, and we had to make arrangements for them to appear for the exam at the same time.”

Senior senate member Supriya Karande said that the administration of MU’s law department has been in a mess for the past several months. “This is affecting colleges as well as the students. The university should take proper notice and transfer the head of this department to avoid students’ loss,” said Karanade.

For almost a month, colleges were unable to upload students’ academic records on the university’s portal. Colleges have been trying to upload data for the last 26 days, but due to technical glitches, were unable to proceed further. For three-year LLB course, law colleges conduct exams for semesters 1 to 4 and upload all data on the university portal, which is maintained by MKCL.

Pawar added, “On exam day, students want to study and prepare for the paper with a calm mind. However, it is unfortunate that students had to rush for the hall ticket at that time.”

The university officials, however, said that the examination of law faculty was conducted smoothly on Tuesday.