12-ft Shivaji bust to greet NMIA passengers

NAVI MUMBAI: When the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) opens on December 25, passengers will be greeted by a 12-foot bust of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Officials from NMIA and CIDCO said installation work is in its final stages, making the statue the first visual landmark passengers will encounter at the country’s newest international gateway.

Final alignment checks and integrated lighting calibration are underway, alongside forecourt landscaping that includes basalt-stone detailing, concealed illumination channels and pedestrian circulation markers.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure for all. Respecting the feelings of Shivaji devotees, we decided to place his statue at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built on Raigad’s soil,” said CIDCO managing director Vijay Singhal.

The sculpture has been executed by Nitin Rohidas Gorde of Aakar Art Sculpture. “We have adhered to all structural and aviation norms,” Gorde said. In addition to the half-bust form, the installation incorporates a depiction of the historic Shiv Mudra, reinforcing its symbolic significance, he said.

A senior project official said, “The idea was to integrate the state’s cultural identity into the design experience of the country’s newest airport.”

NMIA’s broader design palette also incorporates Konkan-inspired colours, local stone textures and graphic elements influenced by Warli art, with the Shivaji memorial designated as the primary cultural anchor at the terminal forecourt.