Navi Mumbai: Thirteen people were rescued after getting lost in a dense forest while trekking from Irshalgad to Prabalmachi near Prabalgad in Raigad on Saturday evening. A four-hour rescue operation involving police, local guides and volunteers brought the group to safety without injuries. 13 people rescued after losing way during Prabalgad trek

The Panvel Taluka police launched the operation after receiving a distress call through the 112 emergency helpline around 6.30 pm. By then, the trekkers had strayed off the trail and were stranded amid dense forest, slippery slopes and deep valleys after darkness set in.

Senior police inspector Gajanan Ghadge immediately mobilised a rescue team comprising police personnel, local guides and volunteers from Nisarg Mitra Sanstha and Help Foundation.

Rescuers navigated thick forest cover, narrow trails and steep gorges before tracing the group after nearly four hours and escorting all 13 trekkers safely down the hill.

Police said poor mobile connectivity hampered the group’s efforts to seek help until one trekker managed to contact the emergency helpline. The rescued trekkers are all employees of a private firm in Thane.

“None of the 13 trekkers had any formal trekking training. We appeal to citizens not to undertake treks, especially during the monsoon, without proper preparation, experienced guides and safety equipment. Such adventures can quickly turn life-threatening,” said Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Ghadge of Panvel Taluka Police Station.