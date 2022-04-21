13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time.
The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn’t like him. Hence, he killed the boy.
The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
A senior police inspector said, “On April 18, the accused took the boy to a public toilet and strangled him to death. He kept his body on the mezzanine floor of the toilet and returned home. The deceased’s father started searching with the accused joining him. The next day someone told the father that the boy was seen with his uncle. After questioning him, he confessed to the crime and took our team to the scene where he left the body.”
-
Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday. While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
-
Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places. The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
-
40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks
A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday. Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment.
-
PMPML signs MoU with several institutions under fellowship programme for students
PUNE In a bid to get technical and management guidance from the best institutions, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several institutions under the newly started 'Centre for Excellence for Transportation and Urban Planning - Fellowship'. The initiative was taken as part of the week-long 'Bus Day' event organised by the PMPML on the occasion of its 15th anniversary.
-
Central devolutions to Bihar in FY 2021-22 up by 52%
Central devolutions to Bihar during the last financial year (FY 2021-22) jumped by a whopping 52.60 per cent as compared to FY 2020-21 while the state's internal tax revenue collection has been close to the set target, officials in the finance department said. In FY 2020-21, central devolutions to Bihar was only ₹59,861.41 crore. On internal revenue collection from tax and non-tax sources, Bihar's performance has been relatively good as compared to FY 2020-21.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics