13-year-old dies by suicide, blames bullying by teacher, classmate for poor marks

THANE: A 13-year-old student at a convent high school in Kalyan died by suicide on August 11, allegedly due to “harassment and humiliation” by a teacher and a classmate for his poor exam scores. The Kolsewadi police in Kalyan have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter to ascertain the veracity of the allegations. HT Image

The Class 8 student’s lifeless body was discovered by his father when he returned home from work and finding the door locked with no response from inside, peeped in through a window. The father alerted neighbours, who then contacted the police. The police arrived, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body to Rukmini Hospital for a post-mortem.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 pm when the boy was alone at home as his mother had gone to attend a school meeting for his sister. The deceased lived with his father, mother, and sister in Kalyan East. His father works at a private company in Navi Mumbai and is the sole breadwinner of the family.

Initially, the police registered an accidental death report based on the father’s information. Later, a suicide note was found, indicating that the bullying by the teacher and classmate could have led to the suicide. Senior police inspector Ashok Kadam of the Kolsewadi police station said that an FIR has been registered based on the father’s complaint, and assistant police inspector MD Doke is investigating the case.