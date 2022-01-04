13-year-old girl kidnapped from Thane rescued in Delhi

Thane Police have rescued a 13-year-old girl, who sold flowers at Thane railway station, from Delhi a week after her parents reported her missing.

The girl had told her family that she was going to attend nature’s call on December 29. But, she never returned. The police suspected that she was allegedly kidnapped by a 20-year-old woman whom the girl’s family recently provided shelter and helped in getting a ticket for her hometown. The police claimed that she lured the girl with the promise of a luxurious life.

The victim, however, on learning the accused’s intention, was smart enough to escape and seek help to contact her father. The Naupada police in Thane sent a team to Delhi to get the girl back and registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons.

The girl, identified as Tulshi Butia, resides in Kalwa and sells garlands and flowers with her family at Thane station.

A police officer from Naupada said, “The family met the woman who identified herself as Jyoti on December 27. She told them her ordeal and asked for help to reach Gujarat, her hometown. The Butia family allowed her to stay with them and on December 29 gave her some money to buy a train ticket.”

On the same day, their daughter went missing.

The officer added, “The woman lured the girl with the promise of a smartphone, luxurious life and several other comforts, and convinced her to board the train with her. After reaching Dwarka, she took the girl to a red light area and the two slept in an auto rickshaw for the night. The next day, when the accused did not take her home, Butia was scared and asked her to give her the phone so she could call her father. Jyoti refused. That’s when the girl got a chance to escape and run away. She approached a security guard on the way and called her parents from his phone.”

Senior police inspector, Sanjay Dhumal, said, “Both of them vanished at the same time. Therefore, we realised the accused might have taken the girl along with her. We sent a team to Gujarat to find the girl. Meanwhile on January 1, the girl’s father got a call from the person who found the girl crying in Delhi’s Dwarka railway station. We sent our team and brought her back on January 2. The Dabadi Police in Delhi tried to look for the other woman who dropped the girl there but could not find her.”