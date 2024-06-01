13-year-old killed, friend critically injured as truck rams into their scooter

Thane: A 13-year-old school student died after being crushed by a speeding truck in Bhiwandi. His friend sustained severe injuries. The incident occurred near Kharbhao village when the truck rammed into their two-wheeler. HT Image

The deceased, Yaksh Navnath Naik, a Class 7 student, and his friend, Aryan Patil, a Class 10 student, had gone to the market to purchase medicines and groceries for their grandparents. The accident happened around 1pm as they were returning home from the market.

The truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided with their scooter and dragged them for 100 meters. Naik’s body was severely mutilated, causing his immediate death. Patil lost his right leg and is in critical condition. The truck driver fled the scene after the incident. A case has been registered at the Bhiwandi Taluka police station, and authorities are searching for the driver using CCTV footage.

An officer from the Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “Both friends were crushed under the truck. Our team rushed to the scene and sent Naik’s body to Indira Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem. Aryan is in serious condition and has been admitted to Spectrum Hospital in Anjur Phata. A case has been filed against the absconding truck driver, and we are using CCTV footage to aid in the search.”