    14 booked for social boycotting a Raigad family over land dispute

    The complainant, a resident of Rohidas Housing Society, alleged that he was being pressured to vacate a portion of open land that he occupied. He and and his family were allegedly subjected to a social boycott, with community members being restrained from maintaining social contact with them

    Published on: Feb 03, 2026 5:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    NAVI MUMBAI: As many as 14 people from Borli Panchatan village in Raigad district were booked on Sunday for allegedly subjecting a family to social boycott following a land dispute.

    According to the police, the incident dates back to August 2025. The complainant, a resident of Rohidas Housing Society, alleged that he was being pressured to vacate a portion of open land that he occupied. The dispute intensified after the owner of an adjoining plot filed a civil suit in a Shrivardhan court, claiming ownership of the land in the complainant’s possession. The matter was subsequently discussed by the housing society committee and within the Rohidas community.

    During a community meeting, the accused allegedly demanded that the complainant vacate the land. They warned that if the land was not returned to the society, members of the Rohidas community would be asked to stop visiting his residence. Following this, the complainant and his family were allegedly subjected to a social boycott, with community members being restrained from maintaining social contact with them.

    On Sunday, the family approached the police, after which a case was registered against 14 people of the village under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

