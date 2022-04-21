14-year-old boy dies after overspeeding in Bhiwandi
In a fatal accident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life and his 13-year-old friend was injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning after riding a sports bike, KTM 200 CC.
He could not control his speed while riding and bumped into a dumper in front of him. The Nizampur police registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Zaid Shaikh and the injured, Kaif Danish Siddhique.
Police sub-inspector, A Pawar, said, “The deceased was declared dead before admission into hospital while the injured suffered serious head injuries. We had taken their statement prima facie and registered a case of fatal injury against an unknown person.”
94 kg of nails removed from tree trunks during BMC’s decluttering drive
Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's special drive to declutter the space around the basins of roadside trees of Mumbai, the civic body has removed 1,325 illegal billboards from tree branches, demolished unwanted concrete slabs from around 983 trees and removed 94 kg of nails affixed on tree trunks. Mumbai has around 30 lakh trees out of which around 2 lakh trees are on the roadside.
13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time. The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn't like him. The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday. While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places. The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
40-year-old ration shop worker in Thane dead after being stuck under at least 100 wheat sacks
A 40-year-old worker died after he was stuck under wheat sacks inside the ration office at Panchganga Society near Kalavati Mata Mandir in Rabodi, Thane (W) on Thursday. Soon after receiving the call about a person stuck under a wheat sack, the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team reached the spot and rescued him. The Rabodi police station officials took him to the district civil hospital for treatment.
