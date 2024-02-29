14-year-old dies after falling from roof in Worli

MUMBAI: A 14-year-old boy, Sujal Sandeep More lost his life while playing cricket. Attempting to fetch a cricket ball on a one-floor structure, the metal sheet beneath him cracked, leading to a fall. The Worli police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident. HT Image

According to the police, a group of boys from Worli’s BDD Chawl area was playing cricket at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Ground on Monday. “While playing cricket the cricket ball went onto the roof of the nearby structure. The boy went to fetch the ball and climbed on the roof however the metal sheet cracked resulting in More coming down from the roof,” said the police officer.

His brother, who was also playing along with him, immediately informed the locals and later family members. More was rushed to KEM hospital where he was declared dead on Tuesday.

“We have registered an accidental death report in the matter presently and are inquiring into it however there is no foul play and as the metal sheet has become old it cracked,” said the police officer.