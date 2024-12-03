Menu Explore
14-year-old girl's death by suicide prompts manhunt for former partner in Panvel

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 03, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Police in Panvel are searching for a 21-year-old man who disappeared following the suicide of a 14-year-old girl with whom he had maintained a relationship

Navi Mumbai: Police in Panvel are searching for a 21-year-old man who disappeared following the suicide of a 14-year-old girl with whom he had maintained a relationship for approximately one year. According to the First Information Report, the man had promised to marry the teenager.

The 14-year-old took her life on November 29
The girl, who had left school after completing Class 8, had been involved with the man, who worked as housekeeping staff at a private company. Their relationship came to light when family members discovered the affair and raised strong objections.

"The young man, initially believed to be her cousin, was later discovered to be her uncle, which led to fierce opposition from both families. Recognising the gravity of the situation, he chose to end the relationship. Last week, he informed the girl of his plans to marry someone else," the investigating officer said.

Devastated by this development, the 14-year-old took her life on November 29, in a local playground. Following her death, the man fled the area. Panvel Taluka police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bhartiya NyayaSanhita (BNS).

