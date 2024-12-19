MUMBAI: A 14-year-old girl died on Wednesday afternoon in Vasai, while on her way back home from school, after being hit by a speeding bike. The accident took place around 12.30pm on the road opposite Gonsalves Garcia College in Vasai West. 14-yr-old girl killed in hit-and-run

Police said the deceased, identified as Shaista Imran Shah, was a student of class nine of Urdu school and a resident of Papdi area. She was walking home, which was 10 minutes away from school, when the speeding motorcycle hit her.

As Shaista fell on the road and began bleeding from her head, the motorcyclist left his bike at the spot and fled. Passersby informed police who rushed to the spot and took the teenager to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Vasai police seized the bike and identified the rider as one Rohit Jadhav. Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar, senior police inspector of Vasai police station, said that they have booked Jadhav under section 106 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are trying to trace his location. “We are tracking him and will arrest him shortly,” he said.