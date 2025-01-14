Menu Explore
15-year-old driver crashes van in Thane; rickshaw driver killed, another injured

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2025 08:20 AM IST

A 15-year-old driving a speeding Bolero crashed into rickshaws, killing one driver and injuring another, prompting police action against the boy and his parents.

THANE: A speeding Mahindra Bolero pickup van driven by a 15-year-old crashed into two stationary auto-rickshaws before plunging into a metro construction pit on Ghodbunder Road early Monday morning. The incident claimed the life of a rickshaw driver and left another seriously injured.

15-year-old driver crashes van in Thane; rickshaw driver killed, another injured
15-year-old driver crashes van in Thane; rickshaw driver killed, another injured

Police said the accident occurred around 2:35 am near Suraj Water Park. The van (MH 04 LY 1204), driven by Sai Krishna Manoj Biswal, first collided with two parked auto-rickshaws before falling into the pit.

The auto-rickshaws involved were MH 04 KA 6736, driven by Jitendra Mohan Kamble, 31, a resident of Vartak Nagar, and MH 03 DC 6732, driven by Ganesh Vishwanath Waghmare, 29. Kamble sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at Thane Civil Hospital. Waghmare remains hospitalised with serious injuries.

Kasarvadavli police detained the underage driver and booked him under sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators revealed the boy frequently took the vehicle out for joyrides without his father’s knowledge. Eyewitnesses reported that the van was speeding and lost control after hitting a speed breaker, colliding with the parked rickshaws before falling into the pit. The Disaster Management Unit secured the site, and traffic police cleared the wreckage before morning rush hour.

Kamble’s grieving family expressed outrage, demanding action against the boy’s parents. “He worked tirelessly to support his family. What was his fault in this? Strict action should be taken against the parents who allowed this to happen,” said Jitendra Jadhav, a close friend.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
