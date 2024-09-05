1.5-year-old girl killed, mother injured, as house partially collapses in Chembur

MUMBAI: A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in Chembur, where a 1.5-year-old girl lost her life and her mother sustained injuries after part of a house collapsed on them. HT Image

The incident took place in Saraswati Gully, in a chawl near Ekata Mitra Mandal on PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur (West).

The girl, Khushi Salve, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Rajawadi Hospital. Her mother, Kavita (35), is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital for injuries sustained when a steel channel from a beam loosened and collapsed on them.

According to chief fire officer, Ravindra Ambulgekar, the structure was a ground-plus-one chawl, and part of a beam slab fell on the mother-daughter duo as they were sitting inside their home. The chawl is classified as a slum.

The incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) emergency disaster control at around 7:29 pm. The fire brigade officials quickly responded, initiating rescue and relief operations.