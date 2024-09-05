 1.5-year-old girl killed, mother injured, as house partially collapses in Chembur | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1.5-year-old girl killed, mother injured, as house partially collapses in Chembur

ByLinah Baliga
Sep 05, 2024 07:44 AM IST

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in Chembur, where a 1.5-year-old girl lost her life and her mother sustained injuries after part of a house collapsed on them. The incident took place in Saraswati Gully, in a chawl near Ekata Mitra Mandal on PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur (West)

MUMBAI: A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in Chembur, where a 1.5-year-old girl lost her life and her mother sustained injuries after part of a house collapsed on them.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident took place in Saraswati Gully, in a chawl near Ekata Mitra Mandal on PL Lokhande Marg in Chembur (West).

The girl, Khushi Salve, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Rajawadi Hospital. Her mother, Kavita (35), is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital for injuries sustained when a steel channel from a beam loosened and collapsed on them.

According to chief fire officer, Ravindra Ambulgekar, the structure was a ground-plus-one chawl, and part of a beam slab fell on the mother-daughter duo as they were sitting inside their home. The chawl is classified as a slum.

The incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) emergency disaster control at around 7:29 pm. The fire brigade officials quickly responded, initiating rescue and relief operations.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On