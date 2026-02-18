Edit Profile
    15-yr-old, aides held for killing aunt after failed robbery bid in Vasai

    During the investigation, the police learnt that one of the minors was the woman’s brother’s son. He frequently visited her and had allegedly attempted to rob her three months ago, officers said

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 6:56 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    MUMBAI: Three 15 years old were apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman at her bungalow in Vasai West, in what police described as a robbery attempt that went wrong.

    The deceased woman was found dead at her bungalow, where she lived alone, on Monday night. Her son went to check on her around 11pm, after she did not respond to repeated phone calls. When he looked through a window and noticed blood inside the house, he alerted the police. Police officers broke open the door and found her body in the bedroom.

    During the investigation, the police learnt that one of the minors was the woman’s brother’s son. He frequently visited her and had allegedly attempted to rob her three months ago, officers said.

    According to police, the woman’s nephew told investigators that he had gone to her house on Sunday and attempted to steal valuables. When she confronted him, he allegedly called two friends. He then allegedly assaulted her with a bamboo stick, and she died on the spot, officers said.

    The three minors then allegedly tried to hide the body inside a bed storage compartment, but failed and fled. Police said the woman’s nephew’s friends also helped him dispose of the murder weapon and his blood-stained clothes.

    The three accused minors were traced and apprehended by officers from the Manikpur police station. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday, officers said.

