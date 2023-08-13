Maharashtra: 18 more patients die at Kalwa civic hospital in 12 hours

At least 18 more patients have been declared dead at Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital overnight, hospital officials said on Sunday. Five patients in Kalwa’s civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital were declared dead on Thursday (Twitter Photo)

“16 patients have been declared dead. Many of them were the elderly. We are still trying to verify the details of each patient,” hospital dean Dr Rakesh Barot told HT on Sunday morning.

Civic officials said they are analysing the cause of deaths at the facility.

According to the people familiar with the development, a total of 17 patients had died, out of which 13 were in the ICU and four in the wards. Officials said some of these patients were referred to private hospitals.

On Thursday, five patients were declared dead at the hospital, leading to a furore created by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra assembly constituency, Jitendra Awhad, who barged into the overburdened hospital, creating a ruckus and slammed the hospital administration for neglecting patient care.