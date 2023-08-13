Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: 18 more patients die at Kalwa civic hospital in 12 hours

Maharashtra: 18 more patients die at Kalwa civic hospital in 12 hours

ht_print | BySatish Nandgaonkar
Aug 13, 2023 05:23 PM IST

At least 18 more patients have been declared dead at Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital overnight.

At least 18 more patients have been declared dead at Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital overnight, hospital officials said on Sunday.

Five patients in Kalwa’s civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital were declared dead on Thursday (Twitter Photo)
Five patients in Kalwa’s civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital were declared dead on Thursday (Twitter Photo)

“16 patients have been declared dead. Many of them were the elderly. We are still trying to verify the details of each patient,” hospital dean Dr Rakesh Barot told HT on Sunday morning.

Civic officials said they are analysing the cause of deaths at the facility.

According to the people familiar with the development, a total of 17 patients had died, out of which 13 were in the ICU and four in the wards. Officials said some of these patients were referred to private hospitals.

On Thursday, five patients were declared dead at the hospital, leading to a furore created by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Kalwa-Mumbra assembly constituency, Jitendra Awhad, who barged into the overburdened hospital, creating a ruckus and slammed the hospital administration for neglecting patient care.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out