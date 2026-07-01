17-year-old drowns in Kharghar lake

NAVI MUMBAI: A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a rain-filled lake behind Bharati Vidyapeeth in Kharghar on Tuesday afternoon. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, Ashraf Sheikh, was a resident of Dharavi, and he was visiting Kharghar on Tuesday with a group of friends. After the entire group ventured into an overflowing lake for a swim, Sheikh reportedly misjudged the depth of the water and began drowning. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful, police said.

After former Belpada village sarpanch Sanjay Gharat informed the Kharghar police about the incident, police personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The body was retrieved by evening, police said.