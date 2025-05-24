Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1.8 crore Dhule stash: Suspended officer was touring sans approval

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
May 24, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Khotkar told HT: “The allegations are baseless. We were performing our duty and visited various parts of Dhule district to ensure the poor and tribal people in region get befits of government schemes.”

MUMBAI: A day after 1.8 crore was seized from a government guest house in Dhule, allegedly stashed by contractors to bribe members of the Estimates Committee who were touring the region, it was revealed that suspect Kishor Patil, desk officer of the state legislature, who Sena (UBT) leaders claimed is an aide of Arjun Khotkar, Shiv Sena MLA and chairman of the Committee, was touring the region without official approval. Patil was suspended on Thursday. He was not officially appointed as Khotkar’s assistant either.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8 crore Dhule stash: Suspended officer was touring sans approval
1.8 crore Dhule stash: Suspended officer was touring sans approval

On Friday Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders underscored that no case has been registered by the police yet, although people in the know told HT that a departmental inquiry will be conducted against Patil. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said: “Who is CM Fadnavis trying to protect? Why has Patil not been arrested.”

Meanwhile, Dhule police and the income tax department continued their investigations and interrogated several people in connection with the case, confirmed Shrikant Dhivare, superintendent of police, Dhule, although no arrests were made till the end of the day.

“Kishor Patil is working as desk officer; he is not allowed to work as the personal assistant of the committee’s chairperson. There was a proposal submitted for his appointment as the personal assistant but it was not approved. He left for Dhule regardless,” said an official from the state legislature.

When asked about allegations on Patil, Jitendra Bhole, principal secretary of state legislature, said that departmental inquiry will be conducted against him. “Once we receive the report from Dhule authorities we will decide further course of action,” said Bhole.

Meanwhile after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday a special investigation team (SIT) will probe the money trail with an additional inquiry by the Ethics Committee of the state legislature, the official said the committee will now be constituted. Efforts of forming such a committee had failed in 2002-03, said the official. “The speaker of the assembly and chairperson of council are likely to start the process of forming the ethics committee,” he said.

Khotkar told HT: “The allegations are baseless. We were performing our duty and visited various parts of Dhule district to ensure the poor and tribal people in region get befits of government schemes.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 1.8 crore Dhule stash: Suspended officer was touring sans approval
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On