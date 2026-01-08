Edit Profile
    19-year-old killed in Vashi over old dispute, 11 booked

    A 19-year-old was fatally stabbed in Vashi after a dispute from a trip to Ajmer Sharif led to violence; police have charged 11 individuals.

    Published on: Jan 08, 2026 7:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    NAVI MUMBAI: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a violent clash in Vashi on Tuesday night, prompting the police to register a murder case against 11 persons. The fatal assault stemmed from an earlier dispute during a trip to Ajmer Sharif, the police said.

    According to the police, the victims, Amit Yadav, along with a friend of his, had recently travelled to Ajmer Sharif, where they stayed in a dormitory along with three others from Ghansoli. Tensions arose when Yadav’s group wanted to rest, while the other group continued to make noise, leading to a verbal altercation. Although the groups separated, the dispute remained unresolved.

    Police said the two groups reencountered each other on Tuesday at 11:30 pm near the Sai Baba temple in Sector 26, Vashi, which soon escalated into a physical fight. One of the accused allegedly called for more people, following which several others arrived at the spot on five motorcycles. “Holding a grudge over the earlier incident, the accused attacked Yadav. Three of them assaulted him with sharp weapons, while the others surrounded him and beat him with fists and kicks, causing fatal injuries,” said the investigating officer.

    Subsequently, the APMC police registered an offence under Section 103 (1) (murder), 189 (2) and (4) (unlawful assembly), 190 (vicarious liability), 191 (2) and (3) (rioting) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    “Of the 11 accused named in the case, four have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining seven. The arrested accused will be produced before the court on Wednesday,” said assistant commissioner of police Adinath Buddwant.

