19-year-old nabbed for hoax bomb threat at bank

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Ulhasnagar: A 19-year-old man was booked for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat to the Bank of Baroda branch in Nehru Nagar. The incident occurred following the man’s dissatisfaction with the bank’s services during a KYC procedure.

The hoax call came to the police control number around 9:30 and informed them that a bomb had been placed in the bank. The Ulhasnagar police geared up with the bomb detection and canine units, who searched for two hours but no explosive devices were found.

Senior police inspector D Fulpagare said, “Upon confirming the absence of any threat, our focus shifted to tracing the caller. Within hours, we arrested the suspect, a local BCom student.”

The suspect revealed to the police that his frustration stemmed from an unsatisfactory experience during a visit to the bank. He decided to retaliate by making a false bomb threat.

The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against the individual under sections 336 (endangering public safety), 505 (causing public alarm), and 182 (providing false information) of the Indian Penal Code.

