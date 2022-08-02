2 arrested from UP for death of woman in Bhiwandi
The Narpoli police arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh in the murder case of the woman whose body was found wrapped in a cloth and thrown in a drain near a residential society in Bhiwandi last week.
One of the accused is the live-in partner of the woman while the other is his brother-in-law. The woman was killed on July 1. She was a Muslim and had changed her religion to Hindu after moving in with her beau. The change in identity, however, made it difficult for the police to identify her.
The couple had fought after the accused, instead of getting a mobile charger for the deceased, had spent the money on alcohol.
The woman was identified as Nafiza Shah, 25, a native of Gujarat. She was married to a man from Gujarat, whom she left and started living with the accused, Satyam Singh, 24. She then changed her religion to Hindu and her name to Sangita, and the two shifted to Bhiwandi on a friend’s advice. The two lived at Parasnath compound in Bhiwandi.
The police traced her to Parasnath compound, where she was identified as Sangita. They also identified Singh, whom they claimed was missing for 22 days. He told the neighbours that someone in his family was unwell and they would be going to his village.
Madan Ballal, Narpoli senior police inspector, said, “The second accused, Avdhesh Shaigar, 32, is the brother-in-law of Singh. Singh, Shaigar and Sangita worked together in a small godown. Sangita used to do embroidery work while the two were labourers.”
On July 1, Sangita told Singh to get her a charging cable for her mobile phone. Singh, however, refused saying he had no money. A police officer said, “When he returned, he was reeking of alcohol that enraged Sangita. She slapped him a couple of times claiming that while he refused to get her a mobile charger, he had money to spend on alcohol. Singh, who was inebriated, assaulted her to death.”
Later in the night, he called Shaigar for help. The two packed her in a gunny bag taken from their godown and threw her in a drain.
Ballal said, “We got her identity and traced the location of the accused in UP. He was hiding in Shaigar’s house in UP. We formed a team with UP police and arrested both the accused.”
Prayagraj: Gang of looters busted, four held
In a breakthrough, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police busted a gang of looters and arrested four of its members with looted cash and jewellery on Tuesday. The accused were wanted in two cases of loots at Colonelganj police station, officials said. ASP Abhishek Bhartiya said acting on tip-off police team arrested Sandeep Kumar Patel, Juned Ahmad, Vikas Kumar Bhartiya and Vivek Kumar Pandey, all residents of different villages of Ghoorpur of trans-Yamuna.
‘Project Praveen’: U.P. govt to impart skill training to 21K students of classes 9-12
Aiming to equip students with skills required for jobs, the Uttar Pradesh government will impart skill training to more than 21,000 students of classes 9 to 12 studying in higher secondary schools of the state in the current academic session under 'Project Praveen'. The initiative 'Project Praveen' is to be implemented with immediate effect. The students will be given a choice to opt for the skilling mechanism.
Supporters of Shinde, Thackeray clash over CM’s photo at Sena office in Dombivli
Amidst the tussle between the Shiv Sena factions led by CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in the State, a clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde, at the party office. Earlier, Shinde's photos were removed by Thackeray's supporters after he rebelled.
Jailed former MP Atiq Ahmad’s clout fading with arrest of kin
The clout of jailed former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, whose name once invoked terror in large parts of the state, is fading rapidly with two of his kin —younger brother and one son— behind the bars and police now on the lookout for his eldest son. So far Atiq, his younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf and son Ali Ahmad, have been arrested.
CNG, PNG prices to go up for fifth time this year in Mumbai
MUMBAI For the fifth time in 2022, prices of Compressed Natural Gas and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will once again increase in Mumbai from the midnight of August 2. CNG will now be available at ₹86/Kg, which is an increase of ₹6 and domestic PNG will be available for ₹52.50/Standard Cubic Metre, an increase of ₹4. The last hike was on July 12.
