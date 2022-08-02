2 arrested from UP for death of woman in Bhiwandi

The Narpoli police arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh in the murder case of the woman whose body was found wrapped in a cloth and thrown in a drain near a residential society in Bhiwandi last week.

One of the accused is the live-in partner of the woman while the other is his brother-in-law. The woman was killed on July 1. She was a Muslim and had changed her religion to Hindu after moving in with her beau. The change in identity, however, made it difficult for the police to identify her.

The couple had fought after the accused, instead of getting a mobile charger for the deceased, had spent the money on alcohol.

The woman was identified as Nafiza Shah, 25, a native of Gujarat. She was married to a man from Gujarat, whom she left and started living with the accused, Satyam Singh, 24. She then changed her religion to Hindu and her name to Sangita, and the two shifted to Bhiwandi on a friend’s advice. The two lived at Parasnath compound in Bhiwandi.

The police traced her to Parasnath compound, where she was identified as Sangita. They also identified Singh, whom they claimed was missing for 22 days. He told the neighbours that someone in his family was unwell and they would be going to his village.

Madan Ballal, Narpoli senior police inspector, said, “The second accused, Avdhesh Shaigar, 32, is the brother-in-law of Singh. Singh, Shaigar and Sangita worked together in a small godown. Sangita used to do embroidery work while the two were labourers.”

On July 1, Sangita told Singh to get her a charging cable for her mobile phone. Singh, however, refused saying he had no money. A police officer said, “When he returned, he was reeking of alcohol that enraged Sangita. She slapped him a couple of times claiming that while he refused to get her a mobile charger, he had money to spend on alcohol. Singh, who was inebriated, assaulted her to death.”

Later in the night, he called Shaigar for help. The two packed her in a gunny bag taken from their godown and threw her in a drain.

Ballal said, “We got her identity and traced the location of the accused in UP. He was hiding in Shaigar’s house in UP. We formed a team with UP police and arrested both the accused.”