2 arrested with charas worth 1.23 crore

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jan 13, 2025 08:14 AM IST

MUMBAI: Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug suppliers, seizing charas worth ₹1.23 crore. They were found suspicious near Mahim Railway Station.

MUMBAI: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two alleged drug suppliers in the Mahim area and seized charas (a cannabis concentrate) worth 1.23 crore from them.

The arrested accused, identified as Karan Ramesh Singh, 29, and Abhishek Rajendra Singh, 29, are both residents of Mira Road. They had come to Mahim to supply the contraband when a police patrol van spotted them moving around in a suspicious manner and stopped to question them. On checking their bags, the contraband was found.

According to police, the patrol team noticed the two men with bags around 1pm on Saturday near Mahim Railway Station. Both were taken aside on the footpath and searched. One of them was found to be carrying 112 gm of charas in his bag, valued at 11.20 lakh while the other was found carrying two pouches of charas of 1 kg and 120 gm in his bag, worth 1.12 crore. Both the accused were then brought to the crime branch unit office for further questioning, said a police officer.

During the investigation, it was found out that the contraband had been brought from Uttar Pradesh by the accused, and the supply order was taken on internet. “We are questioning the accused to find out who they were going to sell the contraband to,” said the police officer.

The two accused were on Monday produced in court, which remanded them in police custody till January 15.

