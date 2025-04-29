2 constables detained in NCB case against builder’s son

NAVI MUMBAI: Two constables were detained on Sunday in connection with the alleged drug cartel busted by the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The development comes just three days after the suspected kingpin’s father and builder died by suicide on Friday. (Shutterstock)

The detained constables were identified as Sachin Bhalerao, attached to Kharghar police station, and Sanjay Phulkar from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU).

“Prima facie, the two constables appear to have been involved with the drug cartel. Further details will be shared during a media briefing scheduled for tomorrow,” said an officer from the ANU.

The Navi Mumbai builder was reportedly under immense stress due to the NCB investigation against his elder son, who is alleged to be operating a drug cartel from abroad. In his letter, the builder alleged that he was miserable even when he played no role in the crime. According to the police, while inquiring into the possible involvement of his younger son in the crime, the constables’ names surfaced.