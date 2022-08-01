2 dead after drowning in Badlapur; bodies recovered
Two persons among the six who went on a picnic to Barrage Dam on the banks of Ulhas River in Badlapur (W) drowned on Sunday. Their dead bodies were recovered on Monday by the Kulgaon-Badlapur fire department and Badlapur (W) police officials.
The deceased were identified as Devendra Bummu, 26, and Mohan Wankhede, 37, by the police. Bummu, who jumped into the river for swimming, lost his balance and raised an alarm. To rescue him, Wankhede jumped into the river. They both lost balance due to the water current and drowned.
Bummu’s body was recovered 6km away from the spot at Solivali village, Badlapur–Murbad road.
The six lived in Morya Nigari in Ulhasnagar.
“The other four did not go swimming. The two did not realise the strong water current and drowned. The rescue operations were initiated immediately after the incident on Sunday evening. However, their bodies were not found. Again, on Monday, the team looked for them in all the possible areas and recovered their bodies. One body was recovered from the spot and the other, far away,” said D Gavde, senior police inspector, Badlapur (W) police station.
A close friend of the deceased revealed that Bummu lived with his mother and sister while Wankhede lived with his mother and younger brother.
“Wankhede was a gym instructor by profession and Bummu was a railway employee. Both of them were the sole earning members of their families. All the six lived in the same locality and planned to go for the monsoon trip,” said the friend.
The fire department received a call at around 6pm on Sunday following which the rescue operations were initiated.
“The rescue operations continued till 9.15pm and were called off as it was dark. On Monday morning, at around 8am, we resumed the search. One body was recovered from the spot at 7pm and the other at around 8.30pm about 6km away from the drowning spot,” said Bhagwat Sonone, fire officer, Badlapur.
Meanwhile, in another drowning case at Barrage dam, the body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered from Bhiwandi three days after the incident. The deceased was identified as Vicky Paikrao , a resident of Ulhasnagar.
Traffic mismanagement could have led to Lucknow police commissioner’s exit: Officials
Poor traffic mismanagement on highways as well chaos on different routes and crossings inside the Lucknow city is being talked about as a major reason behind shifting of the 1994 batch IPS officer DK Thakur as Lucknow Commissioner of Police. Thakur has been replaced by 1993 batch IPS officer SB Shirodkar, who listed streamlining traffic among his priorities.
High court’s observations over Chadha’s appointment serious: Bajwa
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that the Punjab and Haryana high court has made very serious observations against the appointment of AAP 's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of the advisory committee of the state. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Chadha's appointment, asking government to decide representation of the petitioner against this move.
Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya's father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh. Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
