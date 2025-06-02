Mumbai: A 24-year-old vegetable vendor and a 47-year-old motorcyclist were killed in two separate accidents in the eastern suburbs on Saturday after being allegedly hit by a towing van and a dumper, respectively. The towing van driver fled with his vehicle from the spot while the dumper driver surrendered himself at the Tilak Nagar police station and was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving. 2 die in separate accidents in Tilak Nagar, Deonar

According to the police, the deceased in the first incident, Vikas Yadav, 24, was a vegetable vendor residing in Khar West along with his father and elder brother. Yadav along with his father, went to APMC market in Vashi to buy vegetables for his shop. The incident occurred when they were on their way back, on Mankhurd- Ghatkopar flyover. Vikas was driving the auto at a safe distance from a towing van ahead. The police said that the towing van driver applied sudden brakes which led to the rickshaw colliding with it from behind, said a police officer.

The iron hook of the towing van hit Yadav’s head and was seriously injured. Yadav’s father was also injured on his face and other parts of the body. The towing van driver sped away with the vehicle. The passersby rushed Yadav and his father to Shatabdi hospital where Yadav was declared dead, said a police officer. Yadav’s father was treated and discharged from the hospital in the evening. The Deonar police registered a case against the towing van driver. A police officer said that they launched a manhunt for the driver and added, “we are checking the CCTV footage near the accident spot to identify the towing van and its driver.”

In the second incident, a motorcyclist Subhash Dulgach, a resident of Valmikinagar in Vile Parle East, was a manager in a housekeeping company in Andheri East. The incident occurred in Chembur West at 12:45 pm when he was heading from Shivajinagar to Chhedanagar. The police said that a dumper rammed into his bike from behind. He suffered injuries on his head and face.

Dulgach was rushed to Rajawadi hospital and was admitted to ICU. He was declared dead during the treatment due to severe injuries on his head. The Tilak Nagar police were alerted about the incident after which they informed Dulgach’s family. The dumper driver, Govinda Chavan, 35, a resident of Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, surrendered himself in the police station after the accident. The Tilak Nagar police arrested him under charges of rash and negligent driving.