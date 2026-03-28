MUMBAI: Two men, including a bank employee, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly facilitating an online gaming fraud worth ₹65.16 lakh with suspected links to operatives based in Dubai. 2 held for ₹65-lakh online gaming fraud with Dubai links

The accused, Vishal Ramratan Jaiswal, 26, employed as a security assistant manager with a private bank, and Avesh Dharmendra Varman, 26, were arrested from Jogeshwari and Oshiwara following an investigation into digital and financial trails, police said.

According to the police, the duo were part of a larger international racket. “They procured SIM cards in India and routed them through intermediaries to associates in Dubai, who operated the fraud modules,” an officer said.

The case surfaced on February 11, when a Navi Mumbai resident reported being cheated of ₹65.16 lakh by an online platform named SAT Sports, which posed as a legitimate gaming company offering betting options like Teen Patti and casino games.

Investigators said the platform showed fake profits on its interface to lure users into investing larger amounts.

During the probe, cyber police tracked digital footprints and mobile data, leading to the arrests. Police seized 86 bank account kits, 64 ATM cards, 15 SIM cards, PAN cards, mobile phones, a laptop and a POS machine.

Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and online gaming regulations. Police said further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify other members, including the handlers based abroad.