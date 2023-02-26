Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2 hurt while diving in BMC-run swimming pool in Chembur

2 hurt while diving in BMC-run swimming pool in Chembur

ByLinah Baliga
Feb 26, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Mumbai: Two people sustained injuries on Sunday after diving in a civic-run swimming pool in Chembur at the same time

Mumbai: Two people sustained injuries on Sunday after diving in a civic-run swimming pool in Chembur at the same time. The victims – identified as Surendra Adsul and Nabi Shaikh – were rushed to the Savla Hospital, Chembur.

The incident happened around 7:30am at the General Arunkumar Vaidya Swimming Pool run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While Adsul, 45, got hurt in his neck, Shaikh, who is in his fifties, got hurt in the head.

“There were two lifeguards during the incident. Adsul jumped and was about to get out of the pool, however, his cap fell and he returned,” Archana Deshmukh, manager, General Arun Kumar Vaidya swimming pool, said. “Meanwhile, the lifeguards signalled the second swimmer to dive. Shaikh ran to dive with full force and at the same time Adsul jumped to collect his cap.”

Only after one swimmer leaves, the lifeguard signals to another swimmer to jump, she said, adding, “However, due to misunderstanding, both were in the swimming pool at the same time which led to the accident.”

Deshmukh said that Adsul was at fault and like him, most people are careless. “People are not disciplined and then blame us for not taking adequate care,” she said.

When HT approached Shaikh, he could not speak due to his injuries. They are both kept under observation for a night.

Meanwhile, the diving section was closed after the incident.

Story Saved
