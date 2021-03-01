2 women arrested for attacking Mumbai Police officers with knives at Kandivli

Kandivli police arrested two women for attacking police offers with knives when they went to arrest the accused’s relative in a case on Saturday.

According to the officers, they had received information that Sameer Shaikh, 30, who was wanted in a preparation to dacoity case, was attending a wedding function at KB Hall in Kandivli (West). The officers said that when they entered the marriage hall, they noticed Shaikh dancing. As the officers approached the accused, they were stopped by Shaikh’s mother Ruksana and his sister Rubina.

“We were not accompanied by women police constables so we could not respond to the women. However when we tried to talk to them, they picked up knives and attacked us,” said a police officer who suffered cuts on his hands and neck.

After an argument and with the help of locals, the officers were able to arrest Shaikh. They then called up their superiors and asked women constables to come to the venue and arrest the two women.

“We have arrested the women for assaulting police officers under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer.