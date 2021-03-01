2 women arrested for attacking Mumbai Police officers with knives at Kandivli
Kandivli police arrested two women for attacking police offers with knives when they went to arrest the accused’s relative in a case on Saturday.
According to the officers, they had received information that Sameer Shaikh, 30, who was wanted in a preparation to dacoity case, was attending a wedding function at KB Hall in Kandivli (West). The officers said that when they entered the marriage hall, they noticed Shaikh dancing. As the officers approached the accused, they were stopped by Shaikh’s mother Ruksana and his sister Rubina.
“We were not accompanied by women police constables so we could not respond to the women. However when we tried to talk to them, they picked up knives and attacked us,” said a police officer who suffered cuts on his hands and neck.
After an argument and with the help of locals, the officers were able to arrest Shaikh. They then called up their superiors and asked women constables to come to the venue and arrest the two women.
“We have arrested the women for assaulting police officers under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code,” said the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annus horribilis: Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient recalls ordeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 8,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai temperatures rise to match season’s highest at 36.3°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 women arrested for attacking Mumbai Police officers with knives at Kandivli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai taxi fare rises to ₹25, autos to ₹21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Admissions delayed, 1st-year law classes to begin in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for stabbing relative to death in Colaba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid impact: A year on, passengers yet to get refund from airlines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What to keep in mind while investing in real estate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruling MVA vs Opposition BJP: Maharashtra budgets for a face-off in session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will protest against actors, push for electricity bill waiver: Maharashtra Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: FIR against ex-member of bank panel quashed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man held for abusing and attacking actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s temperature rises to match season's highest
- The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city’s temperature, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was at par with the season’s highest temperature recorded on February 2 and 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike: How major Maharashtra cities are faring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox