2 WR coaches detach, cause delay in Mumbai local services

Train services on the Western Railway (WR) were severely impacted as two coaches of a moving outstation train got detached on Thursday morning. No passenger or railway staff was injured in the incident.

The two coaches of the train operating between Bandra Terminus and Ramnagar railway station in Uttarakhand got decoupled twice. The first incident occurred at 5.27am between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir railway stations.

The coaches were coupled back only after 73 minutes and the outstation train resumed its journey at 6.40am. At 7.17am, the coaches again decoupled between Naigaon and Vasai Road railway stations.

“The train was operating at a slow speed, which is why the risk was less,” said a senior Western Railway official.

WR has launched an investigation into the incident.

“Two coaches that were in lock condition in the rear, uncoupled near Jogeshwari railway station,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR.

Due to the incident, local and outstation train services coming towards the city were delayed. Train services on all the slow and fast railway corridors were operating with delays of up to 20 minutes.

The delay resulted in overcrowding inside local train compartments and passengers were seen standing on the footboard of the train.

Passengers took to social media to complain about overcrowding inside the compartments. “See the todays situation at Mira road. Where is controlling??? Where is social distance ? Where train got increased? From June i am traveling but not seen this much ruch under essential services.” tweeted @Gdixit44, with a video of passengers trying to board a crowded train.

WR’s divisional railway manager (DRM) GVL Satyakumar had tweeted on Thursday morning, “Due to technical problem at Jogeshwari station all UP and Down suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10-15minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”