MUMBAI: The state forest department has allotted 20.14 hectares of forest land in Raigad district to Tata Power, for its Bhivpuri Off-Stream Open Loop Pumped Storage Project. The order was issued by the state forest department on March 5. 20 ha of forest land allotted for Tata Power project in Raigad

The Pumped Hydro Storage Project (PHSP) has two components: 1,800 MW in Shirawata in Pune district, and 1,000 MW in Bhivpuri, in Karjat, in Raigad district.

A part of a hydroelectric plant, it is one of Tata Power’s largest pumped hydro projects and is aimed at stabilising the electricity grid with the integration with renewable energy sources. The project will support existing solar and wind plants by providing 24/7 power supply, thereby promoting greener energy.

The PHSP project will be developed at an estimated investment of ₹13,000 crore.

A pumped hydro storage project acts as a ‘water battery’, leveraging the kinetic energy of water to move water between reservoirs at different elevations. This helps create a stable and reliable power supply.

During times of excess energy, water is pumped from the lower reservoir to a higher reservoir, and during peak demand, the stored water will power turbines, thereby generating electricity.

Environmentalist D Stalin of NGO Vanshakti said, “Each passing day, we are seeing forest land being offered on a platter to whoever wants it. Instead of improving forest cover, the department is extending full cooperation to destroy forest land.’’

Tata Power did not respond to attempts to reach out to the spokesperson.