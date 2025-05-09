2008 Malegaon blast case: Special NIA court likely to give judgment on July 31

MUMBAI: Nearly 17 years after a bomb blast killed six people and injured over 100 in Malegaon, a special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to deliver its verdict in the case on July 31. Mumbai, India – 08, May 2025: Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur leaves the special NIA court in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

On Thursday, special judge A K Lahoti directed all seven accused to remain present in court on that day. Citing the voluminous nature of the case record, the judge said he required additional time to finalise the judgement.

The trial concluded on April 19 this year after the prosecution and defence submitted their final written arguments. Judge Lahoti, who has since been transferred out of Mumbai, was granted an extension until August 31 solely to pronounce the verdict.

The blast took place on September 29, 2008, in a Muslim-majority area of Malegaon, located in Nashik district, about 200 km from Mumbai. An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque, leaving six dead and 101 injured. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) initially investigated the case, which was later handed over to the NIA in 2011.

The trial began in October 2018, with the court framing charges against seven accused — BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, and Sameer Kulkarni — under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution closed its evidence in September 2023 after examining 323 witnesses. The statements of the accused were recorded under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and defence witness examination concluded in July 2024. Lt Col Purohit and Chaturvedi also produced witnesses in their defence.