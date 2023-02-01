20-year-old escapes after biting on police constable’s wrist in Govandi

A police constable landed in a hospital after a 20-year-old man he caught at Govandi on Monday night bit on his stomach and wrist to evade arrest. However, the mother of the accused, who assaulted the cop to help his son escape, and his accomplice were nabbed.

According to the police, a team was looking for some wanted accused near MHADA colony at Shivaji Nagar. Around 11 pm, one Sarfaraz Umar Qureshi alias Lala was detained for questioning. But Lala gave a jerk to constable S More who was holding his hand, jumped over a compound wall, and ran away.

When the police chased him, Lala threatened them with a weapon, an officer said.

“After a long chase, the team nabbed Lala near building number 17-C of MHADA colony. Meanwhile, Lala’s partner Manoj Dhotre, 29, another unknown person, and Lala’s mother, Zahida Qureshi, 45, arrived there and started abusing and manhandling the policemen. They even tore More’s clothes and tried to free Lala,” the officer said.

Lala then bit constable Rahul Khilare, who was holding his hand, on his stomach and wrist. His mother and his friend also pushed Khilare, who fell on the ground. While Lala managed to flee, his mother and partner were arrested, the officer added. Khilare, 33, was taken to Shatabdi hospital.

Qureshi and Dhotre have been booked under sections 353, 333, 325, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Qureshi already has an assault case registered against her in 2015, while Dhotre has two criminal cases against him at Bandra and Tilak Nagar police stations in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

A search is on for Lala who is wanted in connection with a criminal case registered at Tilak Nagar police station.