20-year-old man arrested for smothering seven-month-old out of revenge

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and killing his girlfriend’s seven-month-old sister in Goregaon east. Identified as Kanan Mutthuswami, the police said he wanted to take revenge from his girlfriend’s mother, who was opposing their wedding.

According to the police, Mutthuswami had a fight with his girlfriend’s mother a few days ago after she told her daughter to stop meeting him. Out of revenge for her, the accused kidnapped the woman’s baby while she was sleeping on the pavement, where the woman was working as a labourer.

Mutthuswami, who works as a labourer himself at Filmcity in Goregaon east, killed the baby by smothering her and dumped her body in a drain in the area.

The police officers said that when the baby’s mother could not find her, she approached the police and registered a case of kidnapping. When Mutthuswami was questioned by the police, he confessed to the crime, “We have arrested Mutthuswami for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Vanrai police station.