Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 20-year-old man arrested for smothering seven-month-old out of revenge
mumbai news

20-year-old man arrested for smothering seven-month-old out of revenge

Identified as Kanan Mutthuswami, the police said he wanted to take revenge from his girlfriend’s mother, who was opposing their wedding
When Mutthuswami was questioned by the police, he confessed to the crime (Stock Pic)
When Mutthuswami was questioned by the police, he confessed to the crime (Stock Pic)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and killing his girlfriend’s seven-month-old sister in Goregaon east. Identified as Kanan Mutthuswami, the police said he wanted to take revenge from his girlfriend’s mother, who was opposing their wedding.

According to the police, Mutthuswami had a fight with his girlfriend’s mother a few days ago after she told her daughter to stop meeting him. Out of revenge for her, the accused kidnapped the woman’s baby while she was sleeping on the pavement, where the woman was working as a labourer.

Mutthuswami, who works as a labourer himself at Filmcity in Goregaon east, killed the baby by smothering her and dumped her body in a drain in the area.

The police officers said that when the baby’s mother could not find her, she approached the police and registered a case of kidnapping. When Mutthuswami was questioned by the police, he confessed to the crime, “We have arrested Mutthuswami for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Vanrai police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out