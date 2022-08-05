20-year-old man’s body found in lake in Ambernath
The body of a 20-year-old man was found in a gunny bag, wrapped in a plastic bag and tied with cable wires inside a small lake in Ambernath. The Ambernath police are looking for the accused.
The deceased has been identified as Vishal Rajbhar, resident of Hanuman Nagar, Ulhasnagar No. 2. Rajbhar was attacked with a heavy and sharp weapon on his head and other parts of his body. He was later wrapped and packed in a gunny bag.
An officer from the Ambernath police station said, “We have found this body in the small lake of Ayyappa temple in Ambernath. A rickshaw driver who was moving from the area saw this gunny bag suspiciously lying in the water body. We immediately took it out and did panchnama of the place when we found the deceased who was brutally murdered. We have sent the body for post-mortem, and also got details of the deceased. We will crack the case soon and arrest the accused.”
-
Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyotsava, the state's formation day. Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. This year's flower show pays a special floral tribute to Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
-
Benglauru rains: School kids ferried on tractors after parents' cars get stuck
Heavy rainfall that lashed Bengaluru over the past two days have left residents struggling with flooded roads. Residents said no official had turned up to help clear the flood. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru has seen 63.3mm rainfall so far this month - already the most rain in August in any of the past five years. Department records indicate that average rainfall during this month was 3.0 mm.
-
40-yr-old caught stealing cattle in eastern Bihar village lynched: Police
A 40-year- old man accused of stealing cattle in eastern Bihar's Araria district was thrashed by villagers leading toLakhan Ram'ss death, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Pothia village of Simraha area late on Thursday evening. Police said Lakhan Ram was accused of cattle theft in the past too and was charge-sheeted in two cases. Cattle theft is rampant in four east Bihar districts: Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia.
-
CM Bommai inaugurates Lalbagh flower show; See pics
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show began today after an inaugural function presided over by the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. This year's flower and fruit show comes after a gap of two years and is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars. Brothers of the late Puneeth, Shivrajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar, were also present at the event. He was 46 years old.
-
Bihar: Govt seeks 10cr additional mandays under MGNREGA for job creation
The Bihar government on Friday decided to seek allotment of 10crore additional mandays from the existing 15crore annual target for this fiscal year in order to provide jobs to rural unskilled workers. The state has already achieved a high generation of jobs under centrally sponsored rural job guarantee scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA). A total of 38.19lakh families have been given work under the scheme in the last four months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics