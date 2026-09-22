NAVI MUMBAI: A 20-year-old man has been booked after a video allegedly showing him cutting a birthday cake with a sickle-like weapon on a public road in Turbhe MIDC surfaced on social media. The incident occurred around 11pm on September 10 near Vishal Hotel, close to the lake, and came to Turbhe police’s notice on Monday. 20-yr-old booked for cutting cake with sickle in public place

The accused, Ajit Munna Saroj, allegedly used the weapon while surrounded by friends. Police said the video was circulated on social media after the incident. The complaint was filed by constable Santosh Vilas Tole.

Two of Ajit friends, Vishal Munna Saroj and Abhishek Paswan, have also been named in the case for accompanying him. Police said the display of the weapon in a public place could create fear and amounted to a violation of an order issued by the Navi Mumbai police commissioner banning the carrying of weapons.

“The reel came to our notice on Monday. We immediately made inquiries with the persons concerned and registered the offence. The alleged use of a sickle-like weapon at a public place and its subsequent circulation on social media were taken into consideration while registering the case,” said an officer from Turbhe police station.

A case was registered under Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act and Section 37(1)(a) read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police also served notices under Section 35(3) of the BNSS to Vishal and Abhishek.