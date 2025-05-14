211 students score 100% in SSC while none pass in 49 schools

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of its class 10 (SSC) examination on Tuesday, nearly two weeks ahead of the usual schedule. Over 1.55 million students appeared for the exam across nine divisions in the state this year, of which 94.10% passed the exam. The Konkan division registered the best performance with a pass ratio of 98.82%, while the Mumbai division improved its ranking by one place to secure the third position, with a pass ratio of 95.84%. As many as 81,809 students across the state scored 90% and above, among whom 17,895 were from Mumbai division. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Students who scored a perfect 100% numbered 211, including eight from Mumbai division, whereas schools which recorded a 100% pass ratio numbered 7,924. As many as 81,809 students across the state scored 90% and above, among whom 17,895 were from Mumbai division. Those who scored 35%, the minimum passing mark, numbered 285, while schools where all students failed numbered 49.

Within the Mumbai division, the eastern suburbs topped in terms of performance with a pass ratio of 96.94%, whereas in Mumbai, the pass ratio was 96.79%.

Sudam Kumbhar, chief advisor, Vidya Vikas Education Society Vikhroli, said the number of candidates who appeared for the exam this year was 6,000 more than last year. Among them, 335,509 students passed with distinction.

“This indicates that a significant number of students attained high marks,” said Kumbhar. “But students must also remember that these scores are not final – they can only help students get admission in reputed colleges.”

Kumbhar said students must maintain their study habits and perform well in national level entrance tests to secure their future.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE said exams were conducted for 62 subjects this year. A copy-free campaign was implemented, and directors/ teachers were changed at centres from which copying cases were reported.

“Malpractices occurred at 37 centres. It has been decided that these centres will be permanently derecognised and closed,” Gosavi said while addressing a press conference.

ATKT facility

The state board has provided the ATKT (allowed to keep term) option to 34,393 SSC examinees who could not pass in one/ two subjects, to ensure they do not lose a year. These students can choose their next course, but would have to take the SSC exam again and score enough marks in the subjects in which they failed.

Additional marks

246,602 students who performed well in extra-curricular activities like art, sports and scouting were given additional marks this year, as per the state government’s decision.

English schools excel

Out of eight mediums of instruction followed in state board schools, English medium schools recorded the highest pass ratio this year at 98.44%, followed Marathi medium schools at 92.85%. In Urdu and Hindi medium schools, the pass ratio was 93.59% and 90.48%, respectively.