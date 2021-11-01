212,303 single, return tickets sold after Maharashtra govt amends rules

The railways reported no major response from passengers on Monday after the Maharashtra government permitted fully-vaccinated passengers to buy single/return journey tickets. The railways reported the sale of more than 200,000 tickets, which has been the average sale since August 15 – when vaccinated passengers with passes were allowed on trains.

The railways sold 212,303 single and return journey local journey tickets on Monday, of which 128,000 were sold on the Central Railway (CR) line and 88,303 on Western Railway (WR).

“On Sunday, following the Maharashtra government notification, fewer passengers travelled as many were unaware of the new notification. We are anticipating an increase in the number of tickets this week,” said a senior CR official.

Earlier, fully-vaccinated passengers were able to only purchase monthly season railway passes, 14 days after their shots. Essential care employees and people working in the state and Central governments were allowed to purchase single-journey daily tickets.

Earlier, train services were suspended for the general public this year on April 15 owing to the rise in coronavirus cases in the city.

The Central and Western Railway resumed operating local trains in 100% capacity after they witnessed an increase in the number of passengers travelling by local trains as the state government had eased coronavirus restrictions.

CR operates 1,774 local train services, while on WR, 1,367 local trains are functional as opposed to 1,702 and 1,304 trains that were operated on the two lines earlier.