218 city schools without RTE approval to face action

Mumbai: 218 private English medium schools in the city under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which have been operating without the Right to Education (RTE) approval for over five years are likely to face action. HT Image

Despite numerous reminders, these BMC schools’ have failed to secure the RTE approval, leading Sharad Gosavi, director of Primary School Education, to inspect these schools and submit a report to the Child Rights Commission and the Director’s Office.

Additionally, Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai Division, has been instructed to propose the cancellation of recognition for these schools.

In March 2023, Nitin Dalvi of the Maharashtra State Student Parents Teacher Federation lodged a complaint with the education department, highlighting that 218 schools under the BMC education department were operating without RTE approval.

Subsequently, Gosavi directed the Mumbai deputy director to take strict action. A show cause notice was issued to Sangave for not receiving the expected response from the schools, and he is now required to inspect the schools without RTE approval and submit a report to the Child Rights Commission and the Director’s Office.

Some schools argue that current norms are unrealistic for them given that they were established in a different era. The management of a school in Andheri East cited challenges in renewing its RTE recognition, which is to be renewed every three years, due to insufficient infrastructure, mentioning the difficulty of meeting criteria like having a playground on limited leased land. The principal asserted that imposing such conditions, especially on a school over 50 years old, is impractical, and making structural changes during ongoing classes is a significant challenge.

Despite the complaint in March 2023 about the lack of RTE approval, no action has been taken so far, with the Education Department limited to correspondence. Expressing concern for the student’s future in non-RTE-approved schools, Dalvi is likely to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court in February.