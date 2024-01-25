close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 218 city schools without RTE approval to face action

218 city schools without RTE approval to face action

ByNiraj Pandit
Jan 25, 2024 08:18 AM IST

218 private English medium schools in Mumbai operating without Right to Education (RTE) approval for over 5 years may face action from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The schools have failed to secure RTE approval despite reminders, leading to inspections and potential cancellation of recognition. Some schools argue that current norms are unrealistic for them. Concerned for the students' future, a complaint has been filed and a Public Interest Litigation may be filed in February.

Mumbai: 218 private English medium schools in the city under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which have been operating without the Right to Education (RTE) approval for over five years are likely to face action.

HT Image
HT Image

Despite numerous reminders, these BMC schools’ have failed to secure the RTE approval, leading Sharad Gosavi, director of Primary School Education, to inspect these schools and submit a report to the Child Rights Commission and the Director’s Office.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Additionally, Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai Division, has been instructed to propose the cancellation of recognition for these schools.

In March 2023, Nitin Dalvi of the Maharashtra State Student Parents Teacher Federation lodged a complaint with the education department, highlighting that 218 schools under the BMC education department were operating without RTE approval.

Subsequently, Gosavi directed the Mumbai deputy director to take strict action. A show cause notice was issued to Sangave for not receiving the expected response from the schools, and he is now required to inspect the schools without RTE approval and submit a report to the Child Rights Commission and the Director’s Office.

Some schools argue that current norms are unrealistic for them given that they were established in a different era. The management of a school in Andheri East cited challenges in renewing its RTE recognition, which is to be renewed every three years, due to insufficient infrastructure, mentioning the difficulty of meeting criteria like having a playground on limited leased land. The principal asserted that imposing such conditions, especially on a school over 50 years old, is impractical, and making structural changes during ongoing classes is a significant challenge.

Despite the complaint in March 2023 about the lack of RTE approval, no action has been taken so far, with the Education Department limited to correspondence. Expressing concern for the student’s future in non-RTE-approved schools, Dalvi is likely to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On