21-year-old booked for chopping off friend’s hair out of jealousy

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly barging into a 20-year-old friend’s house, cutting her hair and threatening to upload a video of the incident on social media, allegedly out of jealousy after her boyfriend praised the victim’s hair. Middle age hispanic woman suffering for domestic violence with bruise on eyes sitting on floor at home

According to the police, the complainant, Krusha Prabhugaonkar, who lives with her parents in MHADA Colony in Versova, was introduced to the accused, Laiba Halani, and Halani’s boyfriend Harshad through a mutual friend. Prabhugaonkar told the police that Harshad had been in touch with her on Instagram and had praised her hair during a conversation with Halani.

In her statement, Prabhugaonkar said Halani had earlier visited her house on March 7 and checked her mobile phone but did not find anything objectionable and left. However, on Wednesday around 12.30 am, while Prabhugaonkar was at home with the domestic help, the doorbell rang. Assuming it was a delivery agent, she opened the door, only to find Halani and two others outside.

Police said Halani then allegedly dragged Prabhugaonkar out of the house and began cutting her hair while the two persons accompanying her recorded the incident on their mobile phones. After cutting her hair, Halani allegedly threatened to make the video viral if Prabhugaonkar did not stop talking to her boyfriend. The accused then left the spot, allegedly taking some strands of the victim’s hair with her.

Prabhugaonkar later informed her parents and approached the police. The Versova police have registered a case against Halani and the two others for trespassing and criminal intimidation under sections 329, 351 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said notices have been issued to the accused and further investigation is underway.