21-year-old man held for murdering own mother

Navi Mumbai HT Image

APMC police has arrested a 21 year old unemployed man for murdering his own mother following a fight with her on Saturday night.

The accused identified as is Roop Chand Rahman Shaikh (21) killed his mother on Saturday night by throttling her at their residence at sector 26 in Kopri village, Vashi. The deceased Salma alias Jahnara Khatun Rehman Shaikh (46), worked as a labourer and stayed with her two sons Roop Chand and seven year old Kadeer. The deceased’s daughter Jasmine Rambharose Tatee (23) stayed with her husband, seven year old son and her father in the nearby area. Jasmine worked in the house keeping of a hospital.

On Sunday morning, the accused went to Jasmine’s house and told her that the mother was not waking up and was also not breathing. Jasmine went to check on her and found red marks around her neck. She asked her youngest brother on what had happened to which he told her that on Saturday night the mother and the accused son had a fight over he not working and providing for the family which irked him and he throttled her with his hands. She was declared brought dead by Vashi General Hospital.

Jasmine told APMC police about what had happened following which the accused was arrested. “We have arrested the accused. He is uneducated and also unemployed. The mother-son duo used to often have fights about his joblessness,” senior police inspector Ajay Shinde from APMC police station said. The accused would be produced before the court on Monday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!