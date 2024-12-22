21-year-old rams car into Worli bus stand, 2 injured

MUMBAI: A senior citizen suffered a head injury and a 50-year-old man fractured his left leg after a 21-year-old, driving a Maruti Swift Dzire car, lost control and rammed it into a bus stand in Worli, on Sunday afternoon. The injured - Ajay Shah, 62, and Manoj Chaudhary, 50, - were standing at the bus stand when the crash happened. Both were initially admitted to the Nair hospital but Shah’s family later shifted him to a private hospital. The driver of the car, who also suffered an injury to his head and dislocated a shoulder, and is currently admitted in Nair hospital. Mumbai, India – Dec 22, 2024: Accident car outside Worli police station, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Dec 22, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Police inspector Nitin Shinde, with additional charge of the senior inspector of Worli police station, said, “A case has been registered against the car driver, Subham Bansode, 21, for rash and negligent driving. He was not drunk at the time of the incident but lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the bus stand.”

Subham lives in Maya Nagar area in Worli and works at a private firm in Vikhroli. He and three others borrowed a friend’s car and went for a drive on Sunday afternoon. When they reached near Atria Mall, he lost control and crashed into the bus stand. The car’s front portion was damaged in the impact, said Shinde.

Ajay Shah lives in Tardeo and Manoj Chaudhary, who works as a driver, lives in the Worli area. The police have recorded the statement of Subham’s friends, who were with him in the car.