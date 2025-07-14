21-yr-old dies in second accident on Ghodbunder Rd

THANE: A 21-year-old woman returning home from work died on the spot in an accident on Ghodbunder Road. This accident comes less than 24 hours after a 32-year-old police constable died after his bike skidded while overtaking a dumper at Cadbury Junction. Thane, India - July -13, 2025: The accident spot at Nagala Bander ,On Saturday night, a 21-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was coming from Gaimukh to Thane when her two-wheeler skidded on the road at Nagla Bandar Ghodbunder Road, Thane. While the woman was lying on the road, a vehicle coming from behind crushed the woman. The woman died on the spot and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, July -13, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

The deceased, Gajal Tuteja, was a resident of Imperial Square, Lodha Splendora. She was returning home from work on her scooter on the Nagala Bunder when the unknown vehicle allegedly collided with hers at around 10pm near the Indian Oil petrol pump adjacent to the TMC building. The impact pushed her to fall from her two-wheeler and die on the spot.

According to the preliminary police report, a PSI and beat marshal from Kasarvadavli Police Station reached the spot immediately. They moved the scooter to the side of the road to prevent traffic obstruction and restore vehicular flow. Her body was then shifted to the Thane Civil Hospital for postmortem, where her family members had also arrived.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver. However, eyewitnesses and residents allege that poor road conditions may have played a role. “The road near the petrol pump is uneven and filled with potholes. She likely lost control just before being hit,” said Santosh Iyer, a commuter who witnessed the accident.

The Kasarvadavli police have denied this theory and stated that the death was caused purely by a rear-end collision. “We are investigating the matter and examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle responsible,” said an officer.

Residents from complexes near Lodha have repeatedly voiced concerns over neglected road repairs, a lack of basic safety measures, and poor road condition boards. “Every year during monsoon, people lose lives here because roads are in bad condition and traffic makes it worse,” said one local Sharmila Kavlekar.