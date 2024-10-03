MUMBAI: Starting October 5, a new rail timetable for local trains will be implemented, which focuses on running short-route trains and decongesting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). According to Central Railway (CR) authorities, the arrival and departure of 22 fast train services will be shifted to Dadar from CSMT. These trains will operate from Platform 11 at Dadar station. 22 fast train services shifted from CSMT to Dadar from Oct 5

“The whole idea is to cater to the public that works in Central Mumbai areas such as Dadar, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Worli and Parel where offices have come up,” said a CR official. “This will benefit commuters, as there will be more fast trains starting from Dadar. We have moved 24 train services on the slow line from Dadar to Parel.”

Since starting the new improved Parel station with a terminus facility, CR has been running 22 train services towards Thane, Kalyan and further north. The addition of 24 services will take this number to 46.

Another important decision taken is that there will be at least four fast train services which will halt at Kalwa and Mumbra: two services in the morning peak hours and two during evening peak hours. These trains run on the Badlapur/Asangaon/Titwala-CSMT route.

“We are glad that our suggestions to focus on Central Mumbai and halts for fast trains at Kalwa and Mumbra have been accepted by the rail authorities,” said Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

CR officials said that a notable part of this year’s rail timetable is short-shuttle services. There are at least nine services identified that will operate between Thane-Kalyan and Thane-Kurla. According to sources, this will help in a faster turnaround time and help commuters to take less congested trains, especially during peak hours.

“This will partially help commuters,” said Lata Argade, member of a railway passenger association, who said that the association had demanded shuttle services on the Thane-Kasara/Karjat routes. “But those travelling beyond Kalyan will not benefit, as they will not alight at Kalyan to take less crowded trains.”

CR officials, however, said that they had extended the halts of a few train services beyond Kalyan as well. They have also converted a non-AC train to an AC local between Kurla and Kalyan. CR authorities expect two new AC rakes to join their fleet of six AC trains which operate 66 services daily, and have received approval from the Railway Board for these. With each train doing between 10 and 12 services in a day depending on the distance, the two new rakes will augment AC services in future.

Currently, CR operates 66 services daily, ferrying 76,477 commuters on average according to the April-August 2024 data. This used to be 57,214 commuters in 2023-24.