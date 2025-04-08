MUMBAI: Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police’s anti-narcotics cell (ANC) on Monday arrested a 37-year-old Nigerian man for allegedly manufacturing mephedrone (MD) from two flats in Vasai. The police also seized contraband worth ₹11.08 crore, which included 22.86 kg of MD, raw materials, and manufacturing equipment. 22.86kg drugs seized from 2 Vasai flats, one Nigerian arrested

The accused, Victor Odichinma, also known as Dyke Ramond, allegedly told the police that he and his girlfriend had moved to the rented flat in Mahesh Apartment in Evershine City, Vasai East, two months ago.

Dyke Ramond, the accused

After the ANC officers received a tip-off on Saturday about a man peddling cocaine and MD in the area, they prepared two teams and intercepted Raymond, who was walking on a street late on Sunday night. On searching him, they found 48 grams of cocaine in his bag. The officers then searched his rented apartment on the third floor of Mahesh Apartments, where they found chemicals and equipment to manufacture drugs. “We found Raymond’s fake passport in the search, but no visa or rent agreement could be found,” said Avinash Ambure, deputy commissioner of police, MBVV crime branch.

While searching his apartment, the police also found a key to another flat on the fourth floor of the same building. This flat had raw materials and chemicals used to make MD, officials said. Raymond told the police that another Nigerian, Igvenuba Chimaobi, rented the other flat. “We are trying to trace the second accused,” added Ambure.

According to the police, Raymond has been in Mumbai since 2014 and has a case booked against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Azad Maidan police station. “Raymond told us that he had come to India on a tourist visa and never returned. He also said he worked for television serials and movies, like the newly released Sikandar, but we are verifying his claims,” said Ambure.

The ANC handed over Raymond to the Waliv police station for further investigation. “We are conducting a parallel investigation to find out Chimaobi’s location. We are also finding where the accused sourced raw material from and where he learnt to make the synthetic stimulant,” said the officer.

As no rent agreement was found in the two raided flats, the police are trying to find the home owners. “We are checking on the ownership documents of the building and plot where Raymond stayed and has set up the manufacturing unit,” said Ambure.