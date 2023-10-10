22-year-old man beaten to death by two drunk men over hurry to collect food parcel

MUMBAI: Quarrel over collecting food parcels took a fatal turn when two drunk men assaulted a 22-year-old man resulting in his death at a restaurant in Sindhi Camp, Chembur. HT Image

According to Chembur police officials, the incident occurred when the victim, identified as Anil Randive, who works as a decorator and resides near Navjeevan Society in Chembur went to Sannidhi Bar and Restaurant to collect his food parcel. During the same time, the two accused Rithik Bajaj, 23, and Harshad Vallodra, 27, both residents of Chembur Camp also visited the bar and restaurant to collect their food parcels.

“As the three awaited for their respective parcels to get ready, patience ran thin, leading to an argument between the three over who would get the parcel first. The heated exchange took a violent turn when Bajaj and Vallodra started assaulting Randive, who suffered severe injuries to his face and head caused by metal kada (bracelet) worn by Bajaj. Randive was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival,” said a police officer.

Both the accused fled the spot. However, they were identified and apprehended by the detection staff of the Chembur police station with the help of CCTVs.

“My brother was standing at the counter when the two accused reached the restaurant. Both were drunk and pushed my brother to the side, claiming that they would take their parcel first. When my brother tried speaking to them, they started assaulting him and attacked him in which he suffered injuries on his head and chin. We both worked as decorators,” said Sunil Randive, brother of the victim Anil.

“We arrested both the accused and they have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Bajaj works in a cloth store while Vallodra works in a restaurant,” said senior police inspector of Chembur police station, Nagraj Majage.

The police officer said the bar manager tried to intervene in the fight but he too was pushed aside by the accused.

